Human Rights Observatory

‘Everything Has to Make Way for the Winter Olympics’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese paramilitary police walk on the Olympic Green at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, January 30, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein “All efforts to save the Winter Olympics.” “Make way for the Winter Olympics.” These phrases have repeatedly appeared in Chinese news reports over the past few months. When the 2022 Winter Olympics officially kick off in Beijing on February 4, the city will become the first to host both the summer and winter games. The Chinese government propaganda machine has gone into overdrive to emphasize this historic moment and ensure…


© Human Rights Watch -


