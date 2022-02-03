Silence is golden? Olympic athletes' freedom of speech muted by Games organizers
By Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, Professor Emerita of Sociology and Equity Studies in Education, University of Toronto
MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Beyond the Olympic’s facade of glitz, glamour and gold there’s a glaring and controversial regulation — the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Rule 50. Rule 50 prohibits athletes from demonstrating during competition or on the podium.
Two years ago, IOC member Dick Pound stated that “athletes remain free to express their opinions in press conferences, in media interviews and on social…
