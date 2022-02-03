Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Silence is golden? Olympic athletes' freedom of speech muted by Games organizers

By Helen Jefferson Lenskyj, Professor Emerita of Sociology and Equity Studies in Education, University of Toronto
MacIntosh Ross, Assistant Professor, Kinesiology, Western University
Share this article
Beyond the Olympic’s facade of glitz, glamour and gold there’s a glaring and controversial regulation — the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Rule 50. Rule 50 prohibits athletes from demonstrating during competition or on the podium.

Two years ago, IOC member Dick Pound stated that “athletes remain free to express their opinions in press conferences, in media interviews and on social…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Asteroid sharing Earth’s orbit discovered – could it help future space missions?
~ Psychology of trophy hunting: why some people kill animals for sport
~ Giving developers free rein isn't the solution to the GTHA housing challenges
~ Why do we love the great outdoors? New research shows part of the answer is in our genes
~ What does lightning actually do to a tree?
~ Is the buff-breasted button-quail still alive? After years of searching, this century-old bird mystery has yet to be solved
~ Critically understaffed and with Omicron looming, why isn't NZ employing more of its foreign-trained doctors?
~ Remaking universities: notes from the sidelines of catastrophe
~ Frank, unapologetic, and female-oriented: the cultural legacy of Sex and the City, and the lure of the reboot
~ Why Ukrainians are ready to fight for their democracy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter