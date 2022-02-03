Biden sending more troops to Eastern Europe – 3 key issues behind the decision
By Michael A. Allen, Associate Professor of Political Science, Boise State University
Carla Martinez Machain, Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
Michael E. Flynn, Associate Professor of Political Science, Kansas State University
President Joe Biden is deploying 3,000 troops to support NATO in Eastern Europe. By doing so, Biden enters both a regional conflict and tangled legal territory.
