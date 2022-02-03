South African scientists on the inside story of discovering omicron – and what their experience offers the world about future variants. Podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Plus, is the human emotional response to music innate or is it shaped by a person’s culture? Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, February 3rd 2022