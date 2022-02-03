Who'll teach all the students promised extra TAFE places? 4 steps to end staff shortages
By Darryl Dymock, Adjunct Senior Research Fellow in Education, Griffith University
Mark Tyler, Senior Lecturer, School of Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Federal Labor is promising to cover the cost of 465,000 TAFE places, including 45,000 new places. But there’s a chronic shortage of VET teachers and trainers, so that problem has to be fixed first.
- Wednesday, February 2nd 2022