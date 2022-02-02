Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CNN president Jeff Zucker’s resignation shows why even consensual office romances can cause problems

By Vanessa Bohns, Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior, Cornell University
Share this article
Former CNN president Jeff Zucker became the latest executive to lose his job over a consensual relationship with a subordinate.

Zucker stepped down on Feb. 2, 2022, acknowledging in a statement that he was “required to disclose” the relationship but didn’t. “I was wrong,” he said.

The news follows previous incidents in which executives or


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ US troops head to Eastern Europe: 4 essential reads on the Ukraine crisis
~ No, children don't magically 'grow out' of flat feet. Treatment is key to avoid long-term pain
~ In honour of World Wetlands Day, Caribbean wetlands in photos
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter