Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world

By David Vaux, Medical Researcher, Walter and Eliza Hall Institute
Share this article
Australian scientists are no more honest or dishonest than those in other countries that have national bodies to investigate research fraud. We have a sport integrity watchdog but not one for research.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
~ ASMR is linked to anxiety and neuroticism, our new research finds
~ Order, order! A guide to 'partygate' and the UK's rambunctious Parliament
~ BA.2 is like Omicron's sister. Here's what we know about it so far
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Votes for Infringement Process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter