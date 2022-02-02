Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Order, order! A guide to 'partygate' and the UK's rambunctious Parliament

By Garret Martin, Senior Professorial Lecturer, Co-Director Transatlantic Policy Center, American University School of International Service
Share this article
Why will calling someone a liar get you thrown out of the UK parliamentary debates, but using defamatory language might not?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ From walking to cycling, how we get around a city is a gender equality issue – new research
~ How tiny living spaces affect our wellbeing – individually and societally
~ Fish on acid? Microdosing zebrafish with LSD shows its potential benefits for humans
~ Japan wants to burn ammonia for clean energy – but it may be a pyrrhic victory for the climate
~ We've found the first ever 'shocked' zircon crystal from Mars. It provides a new view on when conditions for life may have arisen
~ Australia needs an Office for Research Integrity to catch up with the rest of the world
~ New Zealand's border quarantine has intercepted thousands of COVID cases, but is it time to retire the flawed system?
~ ASMR is linked to anxiety and neuroticism, our new research finds
~ BA.2 is like Omicron's sister. Here's what we know about it so far
~ Turkey: Council of Europe Votes for Infringement Process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter