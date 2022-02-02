Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Alpine hills and sandy beaches: The real frontlines of the Ukraine-Russia conflict

By Robert Huish, Associate Professor in International Development Studies, Dalhousie University
The risk to Ukraine’s democracy currently lies with the politicians who have offshore assets that can be massaged and altered from Moscow or elsewhere. Preventing this is essential.The Conversation


