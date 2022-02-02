Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women's health technology could be so much more than period trackers

By Lindsay Balfour, Assistant Professor of Digital Media, Coventry University
From ovulation and reproductive trackers to contraceptive microchips, in recent years, there has been a surge of digital health products marketed to women. Known as “femtech” or female technology, this rapidly evolving global industry is expected to be worth US$60 billion (£44 billion) by 2027.

Many of us are already used to apps or devices managing many aspects of our lives. And at a time when regular access to doctors…


© The Conversation -


