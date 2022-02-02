Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Nyayo car to the Opibus, Kenya’s motor innovation and manufacturing history

By Njeri Wangari
Cars are often seen as the ultimate symbol of a nation's industrial development. Opibus is the latest in a long line of homegrown automobile manufacturers in Kenya.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


