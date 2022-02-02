Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labor's plan to green the Kurri Kurri gas power plant makes no sense

By Bruce Mountain, Director, Victoria Energy Policy Centre, Victoria University
Share this article
Is it possible to have your cake and eat it too? Federal Labor is certainly giving it a go by supporting government plans for a fossil gas/diesel peaking plant in the Hunter Valley currently under construction – as long as the plant switches to green hydrogen by 2030.

This is disappointing for three reasons.

One, we don’t actually need the Kurri Kurri power station. It will be a government-built white elephant.

Two, retrofitting it to burn hydrogen would be so expensive as to be unrealistic.

And three, burning hydrogen for power is about the least…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ My child has croup. Could it be COVID? What do I need to know?
~ Building back better: how RBA Governor Philip Lowe sees the year ahead
~ UN: High Risk in Conflicts for Children with Disabilities
~ FIFA/Qatar: Last Chance to Ensure Fair Trial for Whistleblower
~ The Blackwater is in Donbass with the Azov battalion, by Manlio Dinucci
~ Washington and London, deafened, by Thierry Meyssan
~ China backs Syria against US, Israel and Turkey
~ Who is Joe Rogan, and why does Spotify love him so much?
~ The baffling case of metabolically healthy obese people: Are they protected from chronic diseases?
~ How snowboarding became a marquee event at the Winter Olympics – but lost some of its cool factor in the process
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter