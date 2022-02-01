Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How snowboarding became a marquee event at the Winter Olympics – but lost some of its cool factor in the process

By Holly Thorpe, Professor in Sociology of Sport and Physical Culture, University of Waikato
Belinda Wheaton, Professor, Te Huataki Waiora School of Health, University of Waikato
Share this article
The mainstream embrace of snowboarding for its youthful audience and sponsorship riches also dented its once-alternative image – but a new generation of stars could change all that.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The baffling case of metabolically healthy obese people: Are they protected from chronic diseases?
~ Virtual labs can help students learn, but they can’t replace hands-on experience
~ Safe havens for coral reefs will be almost non-existent at 1.5°C of global warming – new study
~ How will China handle the dual threats of COVID and political protests at the Winter Olympics?
~ Why the Winter Olympics are so vital to the Chinese Communist Party's legitimacy
~ Women make up half the disability population but just over a third of NDIS recipients
~ Why we resigned from the ARC College of Experts after minister vetoed research grants
~ Spotify's response to Rogan-gate falls short of its ethical and editorial obligations
~ Volcanoes, plague, famine and endless winter: Welcome to 536, what historians and scientists believe was the 'worst year to be alive'
~ Queensland has an important network of private conservation areas, but they're dangerously exposed to mining
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter