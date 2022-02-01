The most challenging phase of the Omicron outbreak is yet to come, but New Zealand may be better prepared than other countries
By Matthew Hobbs, Senior Lecturer in Public Health and Co-Director of the GeoHealth Laboratory, University of Canterbury
Anna Howe, Research fellow, University of Auckland
Lukas Marek, Researcher and lecturer in Spatial Data Science, University of Canterbury
New Zealand has managed to stamp out onward transmission of the Delta variant, which means it’s not dealing with a “double epidemic” and has a better chance to tackle Omicron’s spread.
© The Conversation
