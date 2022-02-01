Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: On Scott Morrison admitting some regrets

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

This week Michelle and Amanda Dunn discuss Scott Morrison’s Press Club performance, when he spoke about “resilence” and faced some difficult questioning.

Knowing how hostile many voters have become towards him, Morrison admitted that in retrospect he would have done some things differently. But the list was limited and, unsurprisingly, there was no “apology”.

He…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


