Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Omicron will only add to looming workforce shortages already faced by key New Zealand industries

By David Dyason, Senior Lecturer in Property Studies, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Share this article
The Omicron wave about to wash across New Zealand will exacerbate an already tightening labour market. High employment and ongoing border restrictions mean regional labour forces are nearing peak capacity – and the country is running out of time to find solutions.

With border restrictions in place for much of the past two years, the domestic labour market has been the main source of human capital – and will likely continue to be for some time.

Combined with an ageing workforce, this is causing labour market tightening in most industries. Some form of intervention will be…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Can the world stop Myanmar from becoming a failed state?
~ The $1 billion Great Barrier Reef funding is nonsensical. Australians, and their natural wonder, deserve so much better
~ Compelling even to his critics: Mission by Noel Pearson explores rights, land and justice
~ Masks and other pandemic measures are necessary at school, but can make it harder to hear in classrooms
~ Four key takeaways from the 'partygate' investigation into Boris Johnson's Downing Street
~ Young Canadians are asking to be included in research — here's how to engage them
~ Would you pass this financial literacy quiz? Many won't – and it's affecting expensive aged care decisions
~ Canada's 'freedom convoy' exposes political missteps — and Donald Trump's ominous legacy
~ The ancient, intimate relationship between trees and fungi, from fairy toadstools to technicolour mushrooms
~ Cryptocurrency has an impact on economies. That's why some are afraid of it – and some welcome it
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter