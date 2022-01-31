Tolerance.ca
Canada's 'freedom convoy' exposes political missteps — and Donald Trump's ominous legacy

By Thomas Klassen, Professor, School of Public Policy and Administration, York University, Canada
When the ‘freedom convoy’ heads home, governments will be keen to avoid similar events. Angry protest movements are volatile and have lasting consequences, as the rise of Trumpism shows.The Conversation


