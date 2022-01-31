A year after Myanmar’s coup, the military still lacks control and the country is sliding into an intractable civil war
By Nicholas Farrelly, Professor and Head of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
With the regime’s brutality on daily display, peaceful protests have largely been abandoned. Unless there’s a negotiated settlement, Myanmar looks headed for a long and bloody civil war.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 31, 2022