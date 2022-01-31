Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A year after Myanmar’s coup, the military still lacks control and the country is sliding into an intractable civil war

By Nicholas Farrelly, Professor and Head of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Adam Simpson, Senior Lecturer, International Studies, University of South Australia
Share this article
With the regime’s brutality on daily display, peaceful protests have largely been abandoned. Unless there’s a negotiated settlement, Myanmar looks headed for a long and bloody civil war.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Canada's 'freedom convoy' exposes political missteps — and Donald Trump's ominous legacy
~ The ancient, intimate relationship between trees and fungi, from fairy toadstools to technicolour mushrooms
~ Cryptocurrency has an impact on economies. That's why some are afraid of it – and some welcome it
~ Things look worse for casual workers than at any time during the pandemic
~ COVID halved international student numbers in Australia. The risk now is we lose future skilled workers and citizens
~ COVID will soon be endemic. This doesn't mean it's harmless or we give up, just that it's part of life
~ The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic
~ COVID: WHO recommends two new treatments – here's how they work
~ Chinese new year: your guide to everything from importance of the colour red to firework bans
~ How sweat sensors could play a critical role in monitoring our health
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter