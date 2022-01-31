New flood maps show US damage rising 26% in next 30 years due to climate change alone, and the inequity is stark
By Oliver Wing, Research Fellow, University of Bristol
Carolyn Kousky, Executive Director, Wharton Risk Center, University of Pennsylvania
Jeremy Porter, Professor of Quantitative Methods in the Social Sciences, City University of New York
Paul Bates, Professor of Hydrology, School of Geographical Sciences, University of Bristol
A street-by-street analysis shows where the risks are rising fastest and also lays bare the inequities of who has to endure America’s crippling flood problem.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, January 31, 2022