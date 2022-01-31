Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: while the world sits on its hands, people fight military junta with violence and silence

By Ronan Lee, Doctoral Prize Fellow, Loughborough University London, Loughborough University
Share this article
Millions are expected to stay home in a ‘silent strike’ againt the junta, while the country teeters of the edge of collapse.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The cognitive bias that tripped us up during the pandemic
~ COVID: WHO recommends two new treatments – here's how they work
~ Chinese new year: your guide to everything from importance of the colour red to firework bans
~ How sweat sensors could play a critical role in monitoring our health
~ Year of the Tiger: An opportunity for bold changes in combatting anti-Asian racism
~ New flood maps show US damage rising 26% in next 30 years due to climate change alone, and the inequity is stark
~ How Extinction Rebellion can make climate action successful without antagonising the public
~ Myanmar coup one year on: military junta threatens first executions in decades
~ Twitter's algorithm favours the political right, a recent study finds
~ Scott Morrison pursues commercialisation of Australian research with $2 billion new money
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter