Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Insect repellents work – but there are other ways to beat mosquitoes without getting sticky

By Cameron Webb, Clinical Associate Professor and Principal Hospital Scientist, University of Sydney
Share this article
Summer is no fun when mosquitoes are biting. Insect repellent creams, sprays, and lotions are safe and effective but there are alternatives. Here’s what works and what doesn’t!The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Morrison announces bonus of up to $800 to encourage workers to stay in highly stretched aged care system
~ Egypt: Man ‘Disappeared’ After Unscheduled Plane Landing
~ COVID-19: You can’t have a recovery using the same bad medicine
~ Ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, RSF report The Great Leap Backwards of Journalism in China now available in 10 languages
~ Newspoll has Labor's biggest lead since Turnbull's ousting as Coalition damaged by COVID
~ Confused polling distorts the debate on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament
~ Electronic surveillance law review won't stop Border Force's warrantless phone snooping
~ 'We are a nation of jailers': Jurrungu Ngan-ga is a whirlwind of bodily resistance
~ Omicron Worsens Crisis in Australia’s Nursing Homes
~ Does pork-barrelling actually work? New research suggests it's not a big vote winner
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter