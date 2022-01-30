Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our hospitals are at greater risk of flooding as the climate changes. We need better evacuation plans.

By Martin Loosemore, Professor of Construction Management, University of Technology Sydney
Maziar Yazdani, Doctoral candidate, UNSW
Mohammad Mojtahedi, Senior lecturer, School of Built Environment, UNSW
With hospitals under strain from COVID-19, we need to safeguard them against another threat set to increase as the world warms.

That threat? Flooding. Many Australian hospitals were built on cheap land near rivers. But as climate change loads the dice in favour of larger floods, areas previously safe may no longer be so. We must plan ahead to ensure patients and healthcare workers are not trapped by floodwaters.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


