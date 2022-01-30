Tolerance.ca
An exquisitely preserved egg reveals what birds have inherited from dinosaurs

By Darla K. Zelenitsky, Associate Professor, Dinosaur paleobiology, University of Calgary
Oviraptorosaurs are a group of birdlike dinosaurs that were part of the ancestral dinosaur lineage that later gave rise to birds. Oviraptorosaurs walked on two legs, had a powerful toothless beak and were covered in feathers.

One of the first known species, Oviraptor philoceratops, was discovered in the 1920s when a skeleton was uncovered alongside a nest of eggs in Cretaceous rocks of Mongolia’s Gobi Desert. Paleontologists…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


