Human Rights Observatory

Navigating dementia care in the South Asian community: Overcoming barriers and stigma

By Navjot Gill, Doctoral Student, University of Waterloo
People living with dementia in the South Asian community often face challenges accessing care because of a lack of culturally appropriate services, language barriers or perceived stigma about dementiaThe Conversation


