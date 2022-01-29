Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Medals for International Olympic Committee

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai serves during her first round singles match at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, on January 21, 2020.  © AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File In November, Chinese tennis player and three-time Olympian Peng Shuai posted a sexual assault complaint on social media – then went silent. The hashtag #WhereIsPengShuai trended globally. Now, as the Winter Olympics begin this week in China, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced its president Thomas Bach will have “dinner and a meeting with Peng Shuai” in…


© Human Rights Watch -


