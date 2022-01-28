Tolerance.ca
How we discovered a rare giant millipede fossil on a beach – and why it matters

By Neil Davies, Associate professor, University of Cambridge
Why our chance discovery of an Arthropleura as long as an alligator, while on holiday on a beach in northern England, was such a landmark moment.The Conversation


