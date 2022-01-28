Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UK: British citizen found guilty of conspiring to kill exiled Pakistani blogger

By rebeccaj
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the jury decision finding a British citizen guilty of conspiring to kill exiled Pakistani blogger Ahmad Waqass Goraya. The jury’s guilty verdict could serve as a landmark judgement in establishing accountability for transnational threats against journalists, which are far too often perpetuated with impunity.Following a two-week trial at the Kingston-upon-Thames Crown Court, including a two-day jury deliberation, on 28 January, Muhammad Gohir Khan, a British citizen of Pakistani origin, was found guilt


