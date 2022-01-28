Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

2022 Winter Olympics in China: RSF and NGO coalition urge for increased diplomatic boycott

By hytang
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of 242 organisations call for more nations to join the diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in response to the Chinese government’s human rights abuses. In a joint statement published on 27th January 2022, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and a coalition of 242 human rights NGOs urged more governments to join a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter


© Reporters without borders -


