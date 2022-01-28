Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Intel can't even grow profits during a global chip shortage – where did it all go wrong?

By Howard Yu, Professor of Management and Innovation, International Institute for Management Development (IMD)
Share this article
American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to US$4.6 billion (£3.4 billion).…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Three reasons why climate change models are our best hope for understanding the future
~ China's plan for Xinjiang, plus what's lurking in your household dust? The Conversation Weekly podcast transcript
~ How the sports world is still stacked against top women
~ Caribbean virgins, Caribbean whores: Unlacing goodness/dismantling perversion
~ Uzbek Blogger Jailed for Facebook Post
~ After coup, Burkina Faso’s junta must let journalists work, says RSF
~ How we discovered a rare giant millipede fossil on a beach - and why it matters
~ Haemorrhaging: why some words are so easy to mispronounce (and why that could be a good thing)
~ Lack of data on citizenship-stripping goes against the Home Office's duty of transparency
~ Online abuse in sport: why athletes are targeted and how they can end up winning
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter