Human Rights Observatory

Uzbek Blogger Jailed for Facebook Post

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Fazilhoja Arifhojaev © 2019 Private A court in Uzbekistan has sentenced a Muslim blogger to seven and a half years in prison for something many people do every day: posting an innocuous message on Facebook. The criminal court in Tashkent’s Almazar district on January 26 found Muslim blogger and government critic, Fazilhoja Arifhojaev, guilty of threatening public security by reposting and commenting on a social media post that had questioned whether it was appropriate for a Muslim to congratulate non-Muslims on their religious holidays. Arifhojaev was initially detained…


