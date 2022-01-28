Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wordle – the best word to start the game, according to a language researcher

By David Sidhu, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Psychology and Language Sciences, UCL
Share this article
Certain letters appear more frequently in words so starting with this one increases your chances of getting more correct letters on your first go.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Moon: crashing rocket will create new crater – here's what we should worry about
~ Curfews have a dark history: no wonder people are resisting them in the pandemic
~ Florence Bell: the ‘housewife’ who played a key part in our understanding of DNA
~ To flee or not to flee? That is the question in Sri Lanka
~ WHO head Tedros faces a challenge all humanitarians know well
~ Iran: New Prison Sentence for Rights Defender
~ Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year is ruined by Omicron outbreak
~ Myanmar: Year of Brutality in Coup’s Wake
~ Go low, go slow: how to rapid antigen test your kid for COVID as school returns
~ Reunifying First Nations families: the only way to reduce the overrepresentation of children in out-of-home care
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter