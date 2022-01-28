Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: New Prison Sentence for Rights Defender

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Iranian human rights activist, Narges Mohammadi, at the Defenders of Human Rights Center in Tehran, June 25, 2007.  © 2007 AFP/Getty Images (Beirut) – A prison sentence imposed on January 15, 2022, against a prominent rights defender demonstrates Iranian authorities’ commitment to crush any grassroots human rights efforts, Human Rights Watch said today. Branch 26 of Tehran’s revolutionary court sentenced Narges Mohammadi, the rights defender, to six years in prison for “assembly and collusion to act against national security,” and to two years in prison and 74 lashes…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


