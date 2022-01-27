Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

With male imperial descendants dwindling, will Japan's leaders finally accept a female emperor?

By Masafumi Monden, Lecturer in Japanese Studies, University of Sydney
Reform to allow a female emperor, or an emperor descended from the female line of the royal family, has ground to a halt. This is despite overwhelming public support for a change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


