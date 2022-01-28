Tolerance.ca
Hong Kong’s Lunar New Year is ruined by Omicron outbreak

By Oiwan Lam
This year, the Chinese Lunar New Year is on February 1. Yet, thanks to the community outbreak of Omicron and the zero-COVID policy, there isn't much festival mood in town.


© Global Voices


