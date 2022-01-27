Nigeria needs more social science research: how to boost output
By Abiodun Egbetokun, Assistant Director, Research, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM)
Adedayo Olofinyehun, Researcher, National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM)
The answers to Nigeria’s poor social science research output seem to lie in quantity and quality of personnel, time available for research, funding, support institutions and policy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, January 27, 2022