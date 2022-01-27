Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Universities need to focus on students – not teach to targets – to help them succeed

By Catherine Carroll-Meehan, Head of School of Education and Sociology (EDSOC), University of Portsmouth
Harriet Dunbar-Morris, Dean of Learning and Teaching and Reader in Higher Education, University of Portsmouth
The Office for Students, England’s higher education regulator, has outlined new proposals to ensure university students reach “acceptable outcomes” from their studies.

The proposals, released as consultation documents, include numerical targets. For full-time students, 80% of those studying for their first degree should continue in their study after the first year, 75% should complete their course, and 60% should go on to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


