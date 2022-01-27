Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four things tsunami-vulnerable countries must do to prepare for the next disaster

By Ravindra Jayaratne, Reader in Coastal Engineering, University of East London
The eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami that hit Tonga on January 16, was one of the most violent natural disasters in decades. While this event had catastrophic consequences, such incidents are relatively common as volcanoes are naturally unstable, unpredictable and exist throughout the world.

I have spent most of my career conducting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


