Human Rights Observatory

Climate and extinction crises move too slowly for us to pay attention – here's the answer

By Jenny Wüstenberg, Associate Professor, Twentieth Century History, Nottingham Trent University
It seems we are having a hard time paying sufficient attention to the climate and extinction crises. This is because the causes for the most part move slowly, without the flashy drama that can focus our minds in the midst of 24-hour news cycles and social media distractions. The recent Netflix film Don’t Look Up cleverly captures our inability to focus on and come together to counter such a common threat. To change this, we must develop a “slow memory” that can…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


