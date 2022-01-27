Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Anthony Albanese's challenge is to define himself to voters

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
As well as her interviews with politicians and experts, Politics with Michelle Grattan now includes “Word from The Hill”, where she discusses the news with members of The Conversation politics team.

In this episode, politics + society Senior Deputy Editor Justin Bergman and Michelle canvass Anthony Albanese’s address to the National Press Club this week, billed as the opposition leader seeking to outline what sort of PM he would be.

They also discuss whether the Coalition will lean on its perceived strengths – the economy and national security – in the lead-up to the federal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


