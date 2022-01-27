Test all students and staff twice a week, or only close contacts? States have different school plans – here's what they mean
By Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
Robert Booy, Infectious Disease Paediatrician and Senior Professorial Fellow, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, University of Sydney
States are using 2 main school testing strategies: testing everyone regularly, known as surveillance, having close contacts test daily for 7 days and come to school if negative, known as test to stay.
- Wednesday, January 26, 2022