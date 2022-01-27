Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Test all students and staff twice a week, or only close contacts? States have different school plans – here's what they mean

By Fiona Russell, Senior Principal Research Fellow; paediatrician; infectious diseases epidemiologist; vaccinologist, The University of Melbourne
Robert Booy, Infectious Disease Paediatrician and Senior Professorial Fellow, National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, University of Sydney
Share this article
States are using 2 main school testing strategies: testing everyone regularly, known as surveillance, having close contacts test daily for 7 days and come to school if negative, known as test to stay.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Syria: Major Problems with UN Procurement Practices
~ US: Risky Fix for New York Public Housing Woes
~ EU: To End Deforestation, Protect Land Rights
~ South Korea: What Do the Candidates Say About Rights?
~ Neil Young’s ultimatum to Spotify shows streaming platforms are now a battleground where artists can leverage power
~ Hearts, cells and mud: how biology helps humans re-imagine our cities in vexed times
~ New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust
~ Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?
~ Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire
~ Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates 'soon' to fight inflation: What that means for consumers and the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter