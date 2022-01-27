Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Neil Young’s ultimatum to Spotify shows streaming platforms are now a battleground where artists can leverage power

By D. Bondy Valdovinos Kaye, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Spotify will pull Neil Young’s music after the musician demanded the streaming service remove The Joe Rogan Experience from its platform, as an episode of the podcast promoted COVID misinformation.The Conversation


