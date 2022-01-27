Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Major Problems with UN Procurement Practices

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vehicles of an aid convoy after arriving at the opposition-held city of Douma, Eastern Ghouta province, Syria, March 9, 2018. © 2018 Samer Bouidani/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (New York) – A lack of sufficient safeguards in procurement practices by UN agencies providing aid in Syria has resulted in a serious risk of financing abusive entities, Human Rights Watch and the Syrian Legal Development Programme said today. The two organizations released a report and guide in question-and-answer form about human rights-compliant procurement practices to assist UN agencies…


