Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Risky Fix for New York Public Housing Woes

By Human Rights Watch
(New York) ­– A New York City program that privatized control and management of some public housing lacks adequate oversight and protections for residents’ rights, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 98-page report, “The Tenant Never Wins: Private Takeover of Public Housing Puts Rights at Risk in New York City,” examines the impact of the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) program called Permanent Affordability Commitment Together (PACT), which utilizes a federal program developed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development called the Rental Assistance Demonstration…


© Human Rights Watch -


