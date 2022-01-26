Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust

By Steven Cooke, Associate Professor of Cultural Heritage and Museum Studies, Deakin University
Andrew Singleton, Associate Professor of Sociology and Social Research, Deakin University
Donna-Lee Frieze, Research Fellow, Deakin University
Matteo Vergani, Senior Research Fellow, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
While Australians’ general knowledge of the Holocaust is high, few people knew who William Cooper was or that Australia refused to accept more Jewish refugees in 1938.The Conversation


