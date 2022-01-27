Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: To End Deforestation, Protect Land Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Brazilian Indigenous leaders protest against the destruction of the Amazon forest, outside the European Commission headquarters, in Brussels, Belgium, November 5, 2019.  © 2019 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (Brussels) – The European Union’s landmark anti-deforestation law should require businesses to respect traditional communities’ rights over their territories or risk failing to deliver on its objectives, more than 191 Indigenous, environmental, and human rights organizations from 62 countries said today in an open letter to EU policymakers. These communities’ territories…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Syria: Major Problems with UN Procurement Practices
~ US: Risky Fix for New York Public Housing Woes
~ South Korea: What Do the Candidates Say About Rights?
~ Test all students and staff twice a week, or only close contacts? States have different school plans – here's what they mean
~ Neil Young’s ultimatum to Spotify shows streaming platforms are now a battleground where artists can leverage power
~ Hearts, cells and mud: how biology helps humans re-imagine our cities in vexed times
~ New research shows few Australians know about our own connections to the Holocaust
~ Stephen Breyer is set to retire – should his replacement on the Supreme Court have a term limit?
~ Canada's environment minister is headed for trouble if Ottawa doesn't correct course on the Ring of Fire
~ Federal Reserve plans to raise interest rates 'soon' to fight inflation: What that means for consumers and the economy
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter