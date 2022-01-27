Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: What Do the Candidates Say About Rights?

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image South Korean activists hold placards on discrimination against women during a protest to mark International Women's Day in Seoul, South Korea, March 8, 2021. Sign on the right says, “Expand female employment and hire without gender discrimination,” and the sign in the middle says “strengthen public responsibility for [child]care.”  © Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images (Seoul) – South Korean presidential candidates have an important opportunity to explain their positions on key human rights issues and reach the broader public, Human Rights Watch said today. Human…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


