Don't believe the claim that only 17,371 people have died from COVID in England and Wales

By Colin Angus, Senior Research Fellow in the Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
There is no doubt that the pandemic has led to many deaths; however, in the past week, new claims have emerged that the true number of people who have died from COVID in England and Wales is much lower than previously thought. These claims have been widely shared on social media and even amplified by a senior MP. Can it really be true that new data shows that COVID has killed far fewer people than we previously thought?

To arrive at an answer, we first need to delve into the various ways that COVID…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


