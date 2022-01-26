Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF appoints Clayton Weimers to new Deputy Director of its US office, in charge of advocacy

By Boylin
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has appointed Clayton Weimers as the new Deputy Director of its DC based US office. Weimers will spearhead RSF’s advocacy efforts in North America as part of its mission to promote and defend global press freedom—including a newly launched RSF campaign to mobilize the US for journalism in 2022. “We are thrilled Clayton Weimers has joined RSF at a time when journalism is under threat in the US and internationally,” said RSF Secretary-General Christophe Deloire.


