Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As We See It: an imperfect step forward for representing autism on screen

By Rebecca Wood, Senior Lecturer in Special Education, University of East London
At the beginning of the pilot episode of As We See It, the recently released series on Amazon Prime about three autistic flat-mates, we meet Harrison (Albert Rutecki), being encouraged to go outside and walk a single block by his helper, Mandy (Sosie Bacon). “You got this” she enthuses encouragingly, as Harrison, who has significant sensory issues, tries to navigate all the noises and interruptions of a typical urban environment.

Sadly, a barking dog proves too much for Harrison, who makes a hasty…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


