COVID lessons: scientists without quality data are like unarmed soldiers in a war zone
By Herkulaas MvE Combrink, Lecturer, University of the Free State
Benjamin T H Smart, Associate Professor, University of Johannesburg
Scott Hazelhurst, Professor of Bioinformatics, University of the Witwatersrand
Vukosi Marivate, Chair of Data Science, University of Pretoria
As a disease progresses, so too must the underlying data and reporting improve to manage the progression of the outbreak.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, January 26, 2022